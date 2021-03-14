Donald Trump speaks out about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: 'She's no good''

Until now, Donald Trump has avoided speaking publicly about Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah because he "doesn't want to be cancelled", according to his former aide.But now Trump's former senior adviser Jason Miller...

