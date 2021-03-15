Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi to feature in 'Saiyyonee'
Published
Asim Riaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together in the music video of a love song titled "Saiyyonee" by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta.Full Article
Published
Asim Riaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together in the music video of a love song titled "Saiyyonee" by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta.Full Article
"Bigg Boss 13" star Asim Riaz and "Khuda Haafiz" actress Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together in the music video of a love song..