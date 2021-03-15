Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi to feature in 'Saiyyonee'

Zee News

Asim Riaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together in the music video of a love song titled "Saiyyonee" by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta.

