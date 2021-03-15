Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, has given birth to her second child, a daughter called Grace Elizabeth Jane. The baby was born at 4.22am today, weighing 2920g."Mother and baby are doing well," a family spokesperson...Full Article
Pippa Middleton gives birth to her second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane
Pippa Middleton has given birth to her second child, a daughter called Grace Elizabeth Jane.