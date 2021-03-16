Michelle Obama weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family feud

Michelle Obama weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family feud

New Zealand Herald

Published

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has spoken out on her wishes for Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the royal family, following the couple's bombshell TV interview last week."My hope is that, when I think about what...

Full Article