Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalised since being admitted to the private King...Full Article
Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment
