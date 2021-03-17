Three people, including a young boy, have died after a small aircraft plunged from the sky and collided with a family car just outside an airport in Florida.Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said the crash occurred shortly after the Beechcraft...Full Article
Deadly plane crash in residential Florida area caught on camera
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ring Video Shows Plane Crashing into Car, Killing 3 People
An airplane crash-landed into an SUV before bursting into flames in the middle of a Florida neighborhood ... and the deadly impact..
TMZ.com
Florida Ring doorbell camera catches terrifying deadly plane crash in neighborhood
A small plane crashed into a car traveling on a Florida street Monday before skidding and bursting into flames, killing the two..
Upworthy