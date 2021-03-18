Disgraced Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77
One of the most prominent artists to see his career ended in the #MeToo era, the longtime conductor of NY's Metropolitan Opera was also a major star in Germany.Full Article
NEW YORK: James Levine, the influential conductor of New York's Metropolitan Opera who was ousted in disgrace over sexual abuse..
Mr. Levine was the longtime musical leader of the Met and orchestras in Boston and Munich. But his career ended in a scandal..