Getting over a break-up is as it is a task that feels like a total challenge. It gets worse when you find out that your ex is seeing someone new while you have barely moved on from them. You've been missing them constantly but now you are trying to figure out a way how to stop thinking about your ex with someone else. These thoughts are extremely unhealthy and will take you nowhere if you don't stop thinking about them. So how do you do that? This guide will help you on how to stop thinking about your ex with someone else and how to get over them for good.