"I had chills after second dose of Moderna vaccine"
Published
Sunder Subramaniam is fully vaccinated, having received both the doses of Moderna vaccine. While they did experience certain side effects, but they both feel fine now.Full Article
Published
Sunder Subramaniam is fully vaccinated, having received both the doses of Moderna vaccine. While they did experience certain side effects, but they both feel fine now.Full Article
03-25-2021 for Queen, Josie Bellrichard
Multiple people said they were drawn to Crestview’s gymnasium not just to get vaccinated, but for the opportunity to get the..