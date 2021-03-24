Police have arrested a man after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh.The bomb disposal team made the item safe after...Full Article
Police arrest man after bomb threat at Queen's official Edinburgh residence
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arrest made after suspicious package found at Queen's Scottish residence
Bang Media International Limited
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an incident at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in..
Man arrested after bomb squad called to suspicious item at Holyroodhouse
PA - Press Association STUDIO