'Sesame Street' introduces new muppets in videos on race
US children's television show "Sesame Street" has released videos featuring two new muppets to educate children about race.
Sesame Street adds two new muppets to encourage conversation about race and promote racial literacy among children.
The non-profit Sesame Workshop aims to "provide families with the tools they need to build racial literacy."