The exquisite celebration that is the Academy Awards is not far away, having been delayed till the end of April, due to Covid-19. And with an event so ritzy, it makes sense its dress code is equally impressive and ethereal.The...Full Article
Oscars 2021: The most memorable red carpet looks of all time
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Best dressed stars at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Bang Media International Limited
The long-awaited 2021 Grammy Awards took place on March 14, 2021 after being postponed from January due to the ongoing coronavirus..