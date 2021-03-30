Prince Harry's new corporate jobs are signs he's "trying to keep up with" his wife Meghan Markle, a celebrity agent has claimed.It was recently revealed that the Duke of Sussex, 36, has taken on a new role as a Silicon Valley start-up...Full Article
Prince Harry's new roles reveal he's 'trying to keep up' with Meghan Markle
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dean Stott Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are 'Happy' With Oprah Special
ETCanada
Dean Stott, former Special Forces Operator and close friend of Prince Harry, shares with ET Canada how the Duke and Duchess of..
You might like
More coverage
Prince Harry Joins BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer
Wibbitz Top Stories
Prince Harry Joins BetterUp
as Chief Impact Officer.
The Duke of Sussex announced
his new role at the startup,..
-
A Third Movie About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Lifetime Is Coming & It Will Be About This!
Just Jared
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be subjects of new Lifetime movie, 'Escaping the Palace'
FOXNews.com
-
Lifetime Sets 3rd ‘Harry & Meghan’ Movie ‘Escaping the Palace’
The Wrap
-
Prince Harry's new Silicon Valley executive role is his latest step to becoming a billion-dollar brand with Meghan Markle. Here's how they've been building a business empire in a post-royal life.
Business Insider