What to do if your boyfriend has a girl BFF?

Don’t deny. You must’ve felt threatened by your boyfriend’s best friend who happens to be a girl. It’s an obvious feeling that has stuck onto women for ages because they repeatedly feel insecure with the presence of another close woman in their partner’s life. However, this can affect your relationship greatly because according to a survey conducted by Gleeden, an extramarital dating platform, 70% of relationships face grave difficulties when the man has a female best friend than the rest 30% where the woman has a male best friend.