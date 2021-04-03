In show of Pharaonic heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies
Published
Egypt is launching a gala parade celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museumFull Article
Published
Egypt is launching a gala parade celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museumFull Article
Egypt held a gala parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new..
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is launching a gala parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from..