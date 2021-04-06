Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August.Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia...Full Article
Southwest Airlines pilot accused of indecent exposure mid-flight
New Zealand Herald
