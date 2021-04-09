Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie released on bail over Mrs Sri Lanka controversy
Published
The winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Pushpika De Silva, filed a complaint against Caroline Jurie, according to local media reports.Full Article
Published
The winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Pushpika De Silva, filed a complaint against Caroline Jurie, according to local media reports.Full Article
Mrs. World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie has been arrested after ripping the crown of the head of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 winner Pushpika..
Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie has been released on bail after she was arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly injuring a pageant..