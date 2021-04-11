Prince Philip's death: 'Huge void' in Queen's life, children pay tribute

New Zealand Herald

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has described the Duke of Edinburgh's final moments as "peaceful". Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise, 17, attended a small church service...

