Signs you're with a female narcissist

A narcissist is evidently egoistic, has a lack of empathy and severe manipulative behaviour. When in a relationship, identifying such signs can be tough as romantic feelings and narcissistic behaviour can get mixed up, making it hard to differentiate between the two. However, it’s vital to recognise if your partner displays such behaviour because it can potentially harm your relationship and personality as well. Men and women have different signs of narcissistic behaviour, and so, we bring to you some ways to identify if you’re in a relationship with a female narcissist.