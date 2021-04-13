The best laid plans, so the old phrase goes, often go awry. And so they have with the funeral plans for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.Despite the late Prince's desire to have what has been described as a "lower key" funeral...Full Article
Funeral plans for Prince Philip 'ruined' by Covid-19 pandemic
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Funeral Plans Announced For Prince Philip
CBS 2 New York
Britain is in a week of national mourning to honor Prince Philip, who died last week at the age of 99.
You might like
More coverage
The Papers: Duke missed 'enormously' as funeral plans released
BBC News
Sunday's papers carry Prince Charles's tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.
-
Prince Philip funeral set for April 17 with ‘no public access’ under pandemic worries
Washington Post
-
Prince Philip includes nod to Australia in newly released, radically slimmed down funeral plans
Brisbane Times
-
Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral but Prince Harry plans to palace says
Upworthy
-
Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral, but Prince Harry plans to, palace says
FOXNews.com