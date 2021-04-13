The Duke of Cambridge will not be reunited with Prince Harry until the day of their grandfather's funeral, when the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to act as peacemaker between the royal brothers.The siblings are understood to...Full Article
Kate could act as peacemaker between William and Harry on day of Prince Philip's funeral
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Reason why George and Charlotte won't attend Prince Philip's funeral
The Queen, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and Princes William and Harry are expected to attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday,..
Cambridge News