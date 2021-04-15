Prince William and Prince Harry won't walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather's coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip's funeral, minimising the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers who are...Full Article
Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at Prince Philip's funeral
New Zealand Herald0 shares 4 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Duchess Meghan is making 'private arrangements' to mark Prince Philip's death
Bang Media International Limited
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to make “private arrangements” to mark Prince Philip’s life as she is unable to attend his..
Buckingham Palace release details of Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Prince Harry, Prince William won’t walk side-by-side at Prince Philip’s funeral: palace
Upworthy
Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday.
-
One New Detail About Prince Harry & Prince William at Prince Philip's Funeral Has Been Confirmed By Buckingham Palace
Just Jared
-
William, Harry won’t walk side-by-side at Prince Philip’s funeral
Chicago S-T
-
William and Harry will not walk side-by-side at Prince Philip's funeral, no military uniforms worn
Upworthy
-
Harry and William to be kept physically separated at Prince Philip’s funeral
Brisbane Times