Pittsburgh man may leave Hawaii before manslaughter trial
Published
A judge is allowing a Pittsburgh man charged with manslaughter in the death of the friend he was vacationing with to return to the U.S. mainland before his trialFull Article
Published
A judge is allowing a Pittsburgh man charged with manslaughter in the death of the friend he was vacationing with to return to the U.S. mainland before his trialFull Article
A Pittsburgh man pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the strangulation of a college buddy he was vacationing with in Hawaii.