Relationships don’t last when there’s no efforts, eagerness and love. No matter how hard you try to retain the bond between you and your partner, it will crumble down when either of you loses interest in one another. Once the very essence of attraction diminishes from the relationship, it can be difficult to retain your relationship. And so, determining the reason behind why your partner has lost interest can give you the closure or opportunity of a better tomorrow. So, here is why your partner loses interest in you, based on their zodiac sign.