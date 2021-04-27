Two Spanish Journalists, One Irish National Killed in Burkina Faso Ambush
The journalists were working on a documentary about Burkina Faso's anti-poaching tactics when the patrol team of soldiers and rangers was attackedFull Article
Two Spaniards, an Irish national and a local soldier were abducted in an anti-poaching patrol attack.
Two Spaniards, an Irish national and a soldier are missing after an anti-poaching patrol attack.