BTS’s new all-English song to be released next month
SEOUL: K-pop icon BTS will release new song Butter, the second all English-written single, to global fans on May 21, its producer Big Hit Music announced on Tuesday.Full Article
K-Pop superstars BTS will release their second English-language single, 'Butter', on May 21.