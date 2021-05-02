Elliot Page recalls panic attacks due to gender dysphoria
Published
Hollywood star Elliot Page opened up about dealing with gender dysphoria at the height of his fame as a child actor prior to his recent transition.Full Article
Published
Hollywood star Elliot Page opened up about dealing with gender dysphoria at the height of his fame as a child actor prior to his recent transition.Full Article
Elliot Page recalls the moment he collapsed at an after-party for the movie "Inception" due to gender dysmorphia.