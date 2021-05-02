Police have arrested two people after receiving a report of trespassers near the home of Britain's Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both...Full Article
Pair arrested for trespassing near Prince Andrew's home
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Two people arrested after 'trespassing' at Prince Andrew's Windsor home
Two people have been arrested following reports of trespassing near Prince Andrew's home in Windsor Great Park.
Sky News