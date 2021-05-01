Emilia Clarke writes a comic book
Published
Actress Emilia Clarke is popularly known as the 'Mother of Dragons' for her on-screen role from 'The Song of Ice and Fire' adaptation has penned her first comic book 'M.O.M'.Full Article
Published
Actress Emilia Clarke is popularly known as the 'Mother of Dragons' for her on-screen role from 'The Song of Ice and Fire' adaptation has penned her first comic book 'M.O.M'.Full Article
The Game of Thrones star, who has just joined the forthcoming Marvel TV series Secret Invasion, has teamed up with bosses at Image..