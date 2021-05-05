A Belgian farmer has embroiled two countries in a dispute over international borders, after accidentally annexing part of France.Parties in Paris and Brussels were baffled after it appeared that Belgium had grown, and France shrunk.The...Full Article
Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border, Napoleonic reckoning
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border
The farmer moved a two-century-old border stone into French territory as it was blocking his tractor.
Upworthy