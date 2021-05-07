One of Meghan Markle's former aides has revealed the duchess had "extensive" protection from Buckingham Palace, despite the claims she made in the Oprah interview.During the chat with the talk show host, Meghan repeatedly alleged...Full Article
Meghan Markle's former aide claims she was protected 'extensively' by the palace
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry, Meghan interview score big U.S. ratings
Some 17.1 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell television interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan,..
Reuters - Politics