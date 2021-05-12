Rarely seen deep-sea anglerfish washes ashore on California beach

Rarely seen deep-sea anglerfish washes ashore on California beach

A beachgoer was shocked to discover a rarely-spotted fish, with a monstrous-looking body shaped like a football, washed up at a California beach last week.  The near-black fish with a gaping mouth and razor-sharp teeth lay on the sand on the shore of Crystal Cove State Park’s Marine Protected Area in Laguna Beach last Friday. The park […]

