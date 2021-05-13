Prince Harry's bombshell: 'I wanted out of Royal family 'job' in my 20s'

Prince Harry's bombshell: 'I wanted out of Royal family 'job' in my 20s'

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prince Harry has compared his life to The Truman Show.In a 90-minute interview with American actor Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke spoke of his frustration at being "born into" the spotlight without a "choice"....

Full Article