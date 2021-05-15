Woman reveals she gave birth in her sleep, woke up to baby on the bed

Woman reveals she gave birth in her sleep, woke up to baby on the bed

New Zealand Herald

Published

A woman has described the moment she woke up to find out she had given birth to her baby.Amy Dunbar, from Canada, took to TikTok to tell the story of her daughter's birth, including the moment she woke up to her baby girl on the...

Full Article