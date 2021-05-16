Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Published
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination last month, on Sunday (May 16) took the second dose of the vaccine.Full Article
Published
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination last month, on Sunday (May 16) took the second dose of the vaccine.Full Article
Actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been permanently suspended, said on Monday that she is waiting to be banned from..