A mother has taken to social media to show off her whopping 5.6kg baby, which has been described as "already the size of a 3-year-old".Viewers were left truly stunned after seeing the size of the mum's newborn in a video online.The...Full Article
Woman gives birth to 5.6kg baby that's already the size of a three-year-old
Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, Mother Of Baby Who Died From Blunt Force Injuries, Arrested 9 Months Later
CBS 4 Denver
A 19-year-old woman is in custody in Denver and facing charges in connection with the death of her infant. Jolene Beyer-LaCrue was..
Woman with world's largest mouth eats entire large portion of McDonald’s fries in one bite
Newsflare STUDIO
A woman with the “world’s largest mouth” has proved just how big it is, by cramming an entire large portion of McDonald’s..