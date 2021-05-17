The Duke of Sussex will talk about his mother's death and the experience of having to walk behind her coffin at her funeral in his new Apple TV mental health series.A trailer released today shows footage of Prince Harry, then 12,...Full Article
Prince Harry to discuss Diana's death in new TV series
