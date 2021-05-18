Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Published
A Japanese doctors' group has urged the cancellation of the Olympics, even as Games organisers reported a surplus of applications from medics.Full Article
Published
A Japanese doctors' group has urged the cancellation of the Olympics, even as Games organisers reported a surplus of applications from medics.Full Article
A top medical organization has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) A petition to cancel the Tokyo Olympics with more than 351,000 signatures was submitted to the city's..