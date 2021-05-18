An adorable Dorgi puppy named Fergus, who was gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew to keep her company while her late husband Prince Philip was in hospital, has died.According to royal sources, Fergus, who was around five-months...Full Article
Queen left 'devastated' by death of Dorgi puppy, Fergus, given to her by Prince Andrew
