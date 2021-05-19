Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child, a baby girl at 50
Published
British model Naomi Campbell announced on Tuesday (May 18) that she welcomed her first kid, a baby girl.Full Article
Published
British model Naomi Campbell announced on Tuesday (May 18) that she welcomed her first kid, a baby girl.Full Article
Naomi Campbell, 50, welcomes her first child, a baby girl
The 50-year-old announced on social media on Tuesday that she has become a mother to a baby girl by sharing a close-up photo of the..