An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used "deceitful behavior" to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines. The probe came after Diana's brother,...Full Article
BBC apologises over Princess Diana's 'deceitful' Panorama interview
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
BBC board to review editorial policies following Lord Dyson report
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The BBC board will launch a review into the effectiveness of the broadcaster’s editorial policies and governance following Lord..
BBC board to review editorial policies following Lord Dyson report
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Home Secretary: BBC's reputation 'highly damaged'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the BBC’s reputation has been “highly damaged” by the disclosures over its 1995 Panorama..