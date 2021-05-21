Things to keep in mind while buying fine jewellery

If you are a true jewellery lover, we are sure you have moved towards fine jewellery in the recent years. Fine jewellery is the term used for real jewellery made from precious metals such as gold, silver, or platinum. It is far from cosmetic jewellery and often uses genuine and expensive gemstones such as diamonds, rubies, emerald and so on. We got in touch with some of the jewellery industry biggies of the country and listed down some important points one needs to consider while indulging in fine jewellery.