Review: A battle of 2 Emmas — with killer fashion as weapon

The Met Gala should be so lucky.



In a spectacular (though sadly fictional) red carpet moment that easily rivals Lady Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala striptease , a sanitation truck arrives, ready to offload its trash. But then Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil somehow emerges from the detritus, gathering a 40-foot-train around her and looking like a demented Cinderella arriving at the ball — if her fairy godmother were a hybrid of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.



Her nemesis, Emma Thompson as the icy Baroness von Wintour, we mean von Hellman, glares. And there we have the three main elements that make Disney’s “Cruella” a guilty pleasure, at least for the eyes: Emma S, Emma T, and fashion. Killer fashion.



Let’s get out of the way what’s sure to be the major complaint about this film, an origin story for the dog-hunting Disney villainess introduced in the 1961 animated classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians”: It’s long. No really. It’s loooong. At 134 minutes, it definitely could benefit from a pair of shears.



But, rather like that 40-foot-train garbage dress — kudos to costume designer Jenny Beavan, the film's true heroine — why cut when you have Emma Stone in you, giving her all? That was probably the thinking from director Craig Gillespie. It does make some sense. Stone is always compelling, and with an ace nemesis in Thompson, she’s having a blast.



Plus, with all those clothes, and a story set in the colorful punk revolution of 1970s London (with soundtrack to match), you need more movie. Thompson wears more than 30 looks, each more “haute” (read haughty) than the next, and Stone around 50. Still, when a movie brazenly celebrates style over substance, part of style is arguably knowing when to stop.



Let’s also get the obvious puns out of the way: “The De Vil Wears Prada.”...