After the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, many were wondering how his large fortune would be divided up.The Duke, who passed away at 99, had amassed quite a large fortune throughout his lifetime, much like his wife...Full Article
Where did all of Prince Philip's money come from and how will it be divided?
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip left money to aides
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Philip's will left most of his estate to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, but he also left sums of money to three key aides.