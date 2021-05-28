Prince Harry learned of the sad news his grandfather had died when he was visited by police after sleeping through calls in the early hours of the morning.Police knocked on the door of his California home after he didn't pick up...Full Article
Prince Harry didn't answer calls the night his grandfather, Prince Philip, died
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry 'wasn't told of grandfather Philip's death by his family'
The Duke of Sussex had reportedly slept through calls at his LA home
Tamworth Herald