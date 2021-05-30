'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' singer B.J. Thomas dies
B.J. Thomas died of cancer in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday at the age of 78. For decades, he was popular across the US and among Christian music fans.Full Article
Singer B.J. Thomas who is best known for his hits 'Hooked On A Feeling' and 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head' has died aged 78..