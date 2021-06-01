When a California teenager saw a wild bear swiping at her family dogs in the backyard she didn't hesitate, charging at the animal in a dramatic bid to protect her pets.The rescue was captured on video and shared online, where her...Full Article
Watch: Woman fights off bear to protect her dogs
The bear was protecting her Cubs and the woman was protecting her dogs so it’s a win-win for everyone.
