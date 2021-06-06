Royal sources have apparently let slip the due date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child - and the date falls on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday.The Sun reports Harry and Meghan's daughter is expected...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan's baby due on Prince Philip's 100th birthday
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle's baby due in DAYS: two names in the running
Bang Media International Limited
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter is reportedly due on Thursday (10.06.21), on what would have been the Duke of..
More coverage
The Royal Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Could Share a Birthday With
Will Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter share a birthday with someone special? Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Buzz60
Royal biographer: Unlikely Meghan will come to Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
Royal biographer Angela Levin discusses the issues surrounding the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PA - Press Association STUDIO