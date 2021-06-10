The Latest: Jill Biden's "LOVE" jacket a positive message

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — The Latest on the Group of Seven nations meeting being held in England and the meetings Thursday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden.



CARBIS BAY, England - U.S. first lady Jill Biden showed up to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife wearing a dark jacket with “LOVE” embroidered on her upper back.



She said she and President Joe Biden were bringing “love” from America.



Biden is using his first overseas trip in office to send the message to European allies that America “is back” following the America first, go-it-alone approach of his predecessor, Donald Trump.



But Jill Biden’s fashion choice immediately reminded White House watchers of another first lady who once sported an entirely different message on her back.



Former first lady Melania Trump wore a green jacket that said, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on a 2018 trip to a Texas border town to visit migrant children housed in shelters. She wore a different jacket while visiting the children.



CARBIS BAY, England — U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked back on illustrious wartime predecessors as they met ahead of a Group of Seven summit in England.



At their first meeting in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, the two leaders inspected documents Thursday related to the Atlantic Charter, a declaration signed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in August 1941 setting out common goals for the world after World War II. Those goals included freer trade, disarmament and the right to self-determination of all people.



Johnson noted that the charter laid the foundation for the United Nations and NATO. “Yeah, I know,”...