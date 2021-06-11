A UK man has blamed his drug test results on Tesco's poppy seed bread.The man's sister told local media she gave her brother four slices of his favourite poppy seed loaf to make sandwiches before his job interview.The man then...Full Article
UK man blames failed drug test on poppy seed bread
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Poppy Seed Bread Causes Man to Lose Potential Job for Failing Drug Test
Veuer
A slice of bread may have caused a man to lose out on a new job.